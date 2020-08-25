More safety measures are on its way to the transit system in B.C. as driver doors will be getting installed in buses across the province.

Trail and Nelson will be installing a transparent piece of laminated tempered glass to the right of the drivers, designed to increase protection. The glass piece has an anti-glare coating and a metal base, making it an adjustable door to account for different seat positions.

This new safety protocol is announced just one day after masks became mandatory for all riders on BC Transit.

MORE: Masks to become mandatory for BC Transit commuters (August 7, 2020)

Installations will start taking place in Trail right away. Kodiak Mobile Video Installations will be making its way back to Nelson to complete the doors in September.

A total of 633 busses will be equipped with the new doors across 34 different transit systems in the province. The installation will be done before the end of September, with all future buses coming equipped with the doors pre-installed.