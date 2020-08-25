Fireworks launched in the Warfield area on Friday night drew the attention of Trail RCMP following reports the sound was gunshots.

According to police, what started out as calls of apparent gunshots turned out to be the sound of fireworks instead.

Trail RCMP said the fireworks are a risk of igniting wildfires and have been included in a province-wide ban since April 16th.

The BC Wildfire Service’s ban was placed on Category 2 and 3 fires, which are categorized below, including other incendiaries:

Category 2 fires Any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide with one or two burning piles

Category 3 fires Any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide with three or more burning piles

Fireworks, sky lanterns, and burn barrels/cages

MORE: Category 2 and 3 Fire Ban – April 16, 2020 (BC Wildfire Service)

Trail RCMP want to remind the public that using fireworks in the recent hot and dry weather is extremely dangerous in relation to active wildfires in the region.

As of Monday, there are 63 active wildfires throughout British Columbia, 33 of those fires are within the Southeast Fire Centre.