Trail RCMP arrested two people on Saturday in a suspected drug bust worth nearly $10,000.

Officers were conducting a foot patrol in downtown Trail on when they made the reported arrest.

A 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested by RCMP. Police estimate the suspected fentanyl and methamphetamines carried a street value of nearly $10,000.

RCMP said both the man and woman are from Trail. They are scheduled to appear in court on November 12th, each facing charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.