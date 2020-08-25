NewsTrail RCMP seize suspected fentanyl and meth on Saturday SHARE ON: Zach Stewart, staff Monday, Aug. 24th, 2020 RCMP Sign. (Vista Radio Stock Image)Trail RCMP arrested two people on Saturday in a suspected drug bust worth nearly $10,000.Officers were conducting a foot patrol in downtown Trail on when they made the reported arrest.A 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested by RCMP. Police estimate the suspected fentanyl and methamphetamines carried a street value of nearly $10,000.RCMP said both the man and woman are from Trail. They are scheduled to appear in court on November 12th, each facing charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.