Health authorities are reporting an additional 269 COVID-19 cases across B.C. since Friday, with 913 active infections.

Breaking down the case numbers by day:

Friday to Saturday – 109

Saturday to Sunday – 81

Sunday to Monday – 79

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer said the new cases bring B.C.’s total up to 5,184 infections since the start of the pandemic, with 4,068 recoveries.

In the Interior Health region, 425 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, mostly in the Okanagan area. In the Kootenay Boundary region, however, a total of 13 people have been infected so far, with no new cases added between August 7th and 20th.

One more death was attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend. So far, 202 British Columbians have died from the illness.

Dr. Henry is confident that most people who have the virus can be found quite easily.

“We want to keep it that way, we need to keep it that way as our summer continues and we look to the fall,” said Henry. “It’s about finding that balance, being able to live with this virus, but ensure we are doing what we can to keep our society, our medical system, and our economy going.”

Henry added that it is important for people to do what they can to keep the vulnerable population safe from COVID-19.

“Our B.C. COVID-19 response is about all of us doing our part and taking the right precautions based on our circumstances. It’s about protecting those around us and protecting ourselves,” explained Henry.