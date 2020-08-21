NewsSPECIAL REPORT: interview with vaccine safety scientist Dr. Julie Bettinger SHARE ON: ash, staff Friday, Aug. 21st, 2020 (Photo supplied by Provincial Health Services Authority)Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with vaccine safety scientist Dr. Julie Bettinger with the Vaccine Evaluation Center in Vancouver.We touched on a number of topics including:Hesitancy among parents and residents in getting the COVID-19 vaccine once developedConspiracy theories surrounding a potential vaccine and the anti-vaxxer movementWhether or not a vaccine for the coronavirus will become mandatoryComparing the novel coronavirus to other pandemics like Ebola and SARSThe urgency from medical experts to develop a vaccineWhat is the potential timeline for a vaccineLISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: https://www.myprincegeorgenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/dr-julie-bettinger-raw-final.mp3