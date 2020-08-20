Selkirk College has introduced a mandatory, non-medical face mask policy at all of its campuses and learning centres.

The new policy is a part of Selkirk’s comprehensive health and safety plan that allows students the opportunity to return to study in person.

“This is an important step that will help ensure the health and safety of our Selkirk College community,” said Kerry Clarke, Vice President of College Services at Selkirk College. “Wearing a non-medical face mask is an effective measure to limit the spread and allow necessary in-person activity on our campuses.”

MORE: COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan (Selkirk College)

The face masks are required in all indoor common areas like lobbies, libraries, hallways, and study spaces. Wearing a mask is also required for staff and students who are outside and cannot maintain the two-metre social distancing protocol.

Selkirk College ordered 6,000 non-medical face masks for staff who are returning to campuses and learning centres. The College decided to support the local community and get all 6,000 of their masks from Caba’s Quilting Cottage in Grand Forks.

The 2020 Fall Semester officially begins September 8th, with the majority of the programs set to resume under the new COVID-19 guidelines.