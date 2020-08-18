Map of the Highway 3 vehicle fire on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 that is affecting traffic in the West Kootenay. (Supplied by Drive BC)

Update:

Highway 3 is now fully clear and traffic flow is back to normal, following a reported vehicle fire near the Champion Creek Forest Service Road on Tuesday.

Drive BC said the highway is open after being reduced to single lane alternating traffic for most of the afternoon.

Original Story:

Highway 3 is single lane alternating traffic south of Castlegar due to a reported vehicle fire at the Champion Creek Forest Service Road.

At this time, emergency vehicles are on scene.

The highway is partially blocked as emergency responders handle the situation.

Those wanting to avoid any immediate delays could use several other routes such as Highway 3B through Fruitvale and Trail to connect to Highway 22 or by using Highway 6 at Salmo and connecting to Highway 3A in Nelson.