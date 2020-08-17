With Monday’s forecasted high temperatures in the mid to high 30’s, Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for the West Kootenay.

Environment Canada expects temperatures will remain high overnight, as lows are expected to be around 18 degrees.

The weather agency said a ridge of high pressure over southern B.C. is behind this week’s hot weather.

Temperatures are expected to taper off over the coming days, with the weather gradually cooling off into Saturday.

The Heat Warning is expected to end sometime on Tuesday.

Environment Canada encourages residents to reduce heat risks and schedule outdoor activities for the coolest parts of the day.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” said Environment Canada. “Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.”