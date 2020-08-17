The Highway 3 closure through Kootenay Pass on Monday, August 17, 2020. (Supplied by Drive BC, Google Maps)

The Kootenay Pass is fully closed Monday morning, blocking all traffic on Highway 3.

Authorities are reporting a vehicle fire, forcing the highway closure.

Drive BC is reporting the closure from West Creston Road to the East Avalanche Gate.

Highway 3 is completely impassable at this time. Those looking to head west from Creston, or travel to Nelson or the West Kootenay, must take the Kootenay Lake ferry instead.

Further updates are anticipated later Monday morning.