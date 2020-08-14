The Judkin Creek wildfire west of Castlegar was reportedly sparked sometime on Thursday, August 13, 2020. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting a small 0.06-hectare wildfire near Judkin Creek.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is approximately two kilometres north of Highway 3 and approximately three kilometres west of Castlegar’s city limits.

At this time, the wildfire is believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike.

The BC Wildfire Service said the blaze was ignited sometime on Thursday, August 13th.

Although the wildfire is close in proximity to Castlegar, the fire is not threatening any structures with its remote location and elevation.