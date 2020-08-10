Castlegar RCMP said they have received an increase in reported thefts of property from residential properties since the end of July, 2020.

Police warned that these thefts have been occurring later evening as well as in broad daylight, the majority of which having occurred in the central and north Castlegar area.

“The suspect(s) appear to be targeting property left outside, or property from unlocked sheds and garages, stealing power tools and other possessions. For some of the reported incidents, surveillance footage identifies a thin, middle age male travelling on foot entering yards. ” said Sgt. Monty Taylor.

He added, “Castlegar RCMP are asking residents to ensure tools and other equipment are stored indoors, and that sheds and garages are locked.”

If citizens observe a suspicious person in their, or their neighbours yard, please contact the Castlegar RCMP at (250)365-7721.