ash, staff Thursday, Jul. 30th, 2020 Rob Fleming, B.C. Education Minister. (Supplied by B.C. Government Flickr)Vista Radio conducted an interview with Rob Fleming on Thursday, B.C. Education Minister, discussing student's return to the classroom this September.The interview includes a number of topics including:The decision to return to full-time class instruction in SeptemberThe biggest concerns from education groups and parentsWhat is plan B if a COVID-19 outbreak occurs between students or staffOptions for parents and students if they choose to opt-out and not return this yearThe possibility of instructors/teachers not returning and whether or not they can teach onlineFurther clarification on the learning group volumes for studentsLISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: https://www.myprincegeorgenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/rob-fleming-part-2-final-raw.mp3