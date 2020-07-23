In the daily COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer reported 34 new cases and urged British Columbians to adhere to public safety guidelines.

As of Wednesday, July 22nd, there has been a total of 3,362 infections across B.C. with 2,988 recoveries, as 285 cases remain active.

The Interior Health region has reported 304 total cases so far.

No new deaths have been attributed to the virus, as the provincial death toll remains at 189.

Recent exposure events in Kelowna and an increase in daily case numbers have prompted Dr. Henry to remind B.C. residents of the potential for further spread.

“The B.C. COVID-19 curve is trending in a direction we do not want it go, and that is upwards. We all need to take a step back and look at the things that we need to do to bend our curve back down, where we need to keep it,” said Henry. “We have proven that we know how to do this, and each of us needs to do our part to make sure that happens.”

Henry added that recent exposure possibilities has led to many people across B.C. to isolate themselves as a precaution.

“There are now close to 1,000 British Columbians in every health authority who are self-isolating at home because they have been exposed to somebody that has been exposed to this virus. This means these people are unable to work, to see their friends, to leave home to enjoy the summer like the rest of us,” said Henry. “You can protect yourself and your loved ones by protecting their household bubble.”

Policy on got bars, pubs and nightclubs are operated have been amended to try to combat the growth that B.C. has seen recently.

“All patrons must now be seated at a designated seat, there’s no liquor self-service or dance-floors and measures need to be in place to reduce lineups, gatherings and pressure points,” said Henry.

Henry said that people can still enjoy the summer and visit parks and beaches, but must exercise caution. Henry advised staying within your group of friends or family and avoiding crowded areas are important to remember when you go outdoors.