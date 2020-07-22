Effective at noon on Friday July 24, 2020, launching Fireworks will be prohibited within the City of Castlegar.

“This is in conjunction with the South East Fire Centre prohibiting Category 2 and Category 3 fires,” the City announced, referencing fire prohibitions taking effect the same day.

See: SOUTHEAST FIRE CENTRE TO IMPLEMENT FIRE RESTRICTIONS

Only campfires burning clean campfire wood on private property are currently permitted within the City, or in designated fire pits at Millennium and Kinnaird Parks. The City said the new measures will be in effect until further notice.

Details on which campfires are allowed versus those which are not is displayed in the infographic below.