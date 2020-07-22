Indoor fitness centres managed by the Regional District of Central Kootenay are set to re-open on July 27, 2020.

After closing down due to COVID-19 precautions in March, the RDCK will now run each facility with stricter guidelines.

According to the regional district, abiding by the new COVID-19 policies will keep the community safe and protect the most vulnerable by helping to keep the curve flat.

“We are working hard to provide the best experience while keeping everyone safe and healthy,” said Joe Chirico, RDCK General Manager of Community Services. “This is an important step toward many opportunities the RDCK could potentially offer moving into the fall. The goal is to expand the programs, facilities and get people moving while remaining safe.”

It is important to note that visits must be reserved first, the length of each workout session is 75 minutes and the cost will be $7.00 + tax. Payment will only be accepted online.

Residents who wish to visit gyms in Castlegar, Nelson and Creston must follow the following protocols:

Make a workout reservation (No drop-ins) online or over the phone up to 5 days in advance

No memberships or punch passes can be used

Cancellations (except for COVID-19 related symptoms)/no show are non-refundable

Complete the COVID-19 self-assessment tool

If you are sick, stay home

Must be a minimum of 13 years of age

Dress in your workout clothes (change rooms and lockers will not be accessible)

Do not bring valuables into the facility

Bring a water bottle filled (Refilling stations are available – no water fountains)

For more information please visit: https://rdck.ca/EN/meta/news/news-archives/2020-news-archive/indoor-fitness-centres-to-re-open-in-castlegar-creston-and-nelson-pre-registration-is-required-.html

The RDCK also provided a list of details of what visitors can expect when they arrive:

Please line up 2 meters apart at the main entrance (the doors will be closed)

A fitness technician will let you in 5 minutes before your workout reservation, escort and orient you to the fitness centre

You will sanitize your hands when entering the fitness centre (The RDCK recommends wearing a mask in the facility when you are not working out)

Everyone will get their own spray bottle and towel that is turned in at the end of their session for disinfection and laundry

Follow all floor and wall signage that indicates direction of travel and spacing requirements

Be respectful to staff and other users by maintaining 2 meters physical distance at all times

No partner workouts will be permitted

The RDCK appreciates the patience of all our users as we implement a new service with COVID-19 policies and procedures in place. We are excited to once again open our doors and welcome our loyal patrons back to our facilities and stress the importance of following all safety protocols.