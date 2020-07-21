A 45-year old man was taken to hospital after suffering life threatening injuries on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

The incident began as a verbal dispute between a 31-year-old male suspect and the victim, which escalated to a physical altercation where the victim was stabbed.

Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP responded to the stabbing near Gyro Park at 1090 Charles Lake Drive at 4:24 p.m.

“Witnesses called 911 and were able to provide police with a location for the suspect where he was arrested without incident,” said Sergeant Mike Wicentowich. “The quick actions of the witnesses very likely saved the man’s life.”

Police said the suspect and victim are known to each other and there is likely no further risk to the greater public.

The suspect remains in police custody and will make an appearance in court. However, the date has not yet been set.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the Trail and Greater District Detachment at 250 364-2566 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.