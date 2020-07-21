Three separate incidents where alcohol or drugs seemed to be a factor required the intervention of Trail RCMP.

On Saturday, July 18, 2020 Police were called to a single motor vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Stoney Creek Rd.

A 48-year-old Trail man lost control of his vehicle, crossed the highway, and smashed into the rock bluffs.

“An investigation was conducted into the driver and had evidence to suggest that he was under the influence of a drug while in operation of his vehicle,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in a media release.

As a result of the incident, the driver was issued a 24-hour driving suspension.

The following day at 3:00 a.m, a 25-year-old Trail woman allegedly failed a roadside screening device test at a safety check stop.

She was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Later that morning at 10:50 a.m, police responded to a disturbance of a naked 31-year old woman screaming under the Victoria Street bridge in Trail.

“The female was unable to return to her home in Nelson,” said Cpl. Saunderson. “RCMP assisted the female in contacting a friend who picked her up and drove her home.”

Cpl. Saunderson added that recent illicit drug use was suspected to be a factor in this incident.