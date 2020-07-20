The Abbotsford Police Department said one of their police officers is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after intervening in an off-duty disturbance in Nelson.

Abbotsford Police said they will not be releasing the name of the officer at this time, to ensure privacy for his family.

“This incident has had significant impact of the Abbotsford Police Department family and we continue to provide resources and support for our staff,” said Abbotsford Police, who noted their ongoing support of the officer’s family and friends during this time.

The disturbance reportedly occurred in Nelson on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Nelson Police responded to the 600 block area of Baker Street where they said a 55-year-old Abbotsford man was seriously injured.

Nelson Police said their investigation is still in the preliminary stages, although they believe a man was “causing a disturbance in the roadway” when the victim was approached and a “physical altercation” ensued.

A 26-year-old man has since been arrested by Nelson Police for his connection to the incident.

RCMP Major Crimes and the Nelson Police Department General Investigation Section are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the assault.

“The Abbotsford Police Department would like to pass on a heartfelt thank you to all the medical staff and civilians who stepped up to assist our officer,” noted Abbotsford Police. “Further updates on the officer’s condition will be released when available.”