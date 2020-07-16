A Trail man tied to an assault investigation in the Castlegar area has been arrested.

30-year-old Clayton Clarke now faces charges by the BC Prosecution Service.

Castlegar RCMP responded to an assault on July 14, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. However, Clarke fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival.

Officers conducted patrols in the area which eventually led to the arrest of Clarke.

“Following the man’s arrest police seized suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with a stolen British Columbia licence plate and what police believed to be a lock picking set.” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The victim did not require any medical attention, but was provided with support through RCMP Victim Services.

Clarke has since been formally charged with assault, fail to comply with a Probation Order, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments under the Criminal Code. He has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and could result in further charges being laid regarding this incident.

Clarke was released on bail by the courts on July 15.

He is expected to make his next court appearance in Rossland Provincial Court on August 13, 2020.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.