A West Trail residence was allegedly shot at while two masked men attempted to break down the front door on July 10, 2020

Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to 911 reports of the incident located along Birch Avenue. The home’s occupant, a 37-year-old Trail man, was not injured during the attempted break and enter.

“Front line RCMP officers attended the scene, however the suspects had already fled,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “The Nelson RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) attended and conducted a thorough examination of the scene.”

Police said they believe the incident was not random in nature, but instead a targeted attack.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment at 250-364-2566.