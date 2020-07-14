Interior Health is asking residents who may have even just passed through Kelowna to be aware of certain traceable COVID-19 hot spots.

Those who visited the following locations and dates are asked to self-monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they develop symptoms:

Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge (3591 Lakeshore Rd., Kelowna) on July 1, 2020 (Canada Day)

Discovery Bay Resort (1088 Sunset Dr., Kelowna) from July 1 to July 5

IH also directed individuals who attended gatherings at the following locations and dates to self-isolate and monitor themselves closely for symptoms:

Discovery Bay Resort (1088 Sunset Dr., Kelowna) from July 1 to July 5.

Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge (3519 Lakeshore Rd., Kelowna) on July 1.

IH said they are reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed through contact tracing measures.

Due to the spike in cases and the call out for locals and visitors alike to monitor their health, there has been a high volume of calls and unscheduled visits at local testing centres.

Interior Health said they have the capacity to test individuals who need it, but remind the public that testing is not required for those who do not have symptoms.

For those who have symptoms and require testing, call ahead to book an appointment. IH assessment/testing sites do not provide testing on a drop-in basis.