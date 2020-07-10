Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to an incident where a fisherman fell approximately 20 feet down the bank of the Columbia River while fishing in the area of the Waneta Bridge near Trail BC.

“Two other fishermen on scene witnessed the incident, immediately contacted emergency crews and provided emergency first aid measures including CPR to the Maple Ridge man in his 50’s.” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Despite all the efforts of bystanders and emergency first responders at the scene, the victim was pronounced deceased. Investigators suspect that the victim may have suffered a sudden medical incident prior to his fall.

The BC Coroners Service was notified and is also investigating. Due to the privacy of the deceased, under the Coroners Act, his name will not be released. The RCMP and BC Coroners Service have no further information for release.