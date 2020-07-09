News New report finds Canada “ill-prepared” for potential second wave of COVID-19 SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, staff Thursday, Jul. 9th, 2020 (Supplied by Unsplash) Canada is “ill-prepared” to handle a second wave of COVID-19, according to the Senate’s Social Affairs Committee. A new report from the committee said the federal government needs to pay urgent attention to seniors in long-term care homes, where outbreaks and deaths have been concentrated during the pandemic. There are also concerns in the report about the vulnerability of low-income seniors, should there be a second wave of the novel coronavirus later this year. The document made public Thursday is the committee’s first set of observations on the government’s response to the pandemic. A final report from the committee is expected later this year.