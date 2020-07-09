The BC Prosecution Services (BCPS) announced several charges have been approved against Cst. Steven Allan Murchie from Trail RCMP, including breach of trust, criminal harassment, and forcible entry.

The BCPS said the charges followed alleged misconduct between January 2017 and May 2020 in or near Trail against two individuals.

Cst. Murchie’s official charges are forcible entry, breach of trust in connection with the duties of his office, and criminal harassment.

The charges were sworn into Rossland Provincial Court on July 3, 2020. Cst. Murchie is scheduled for his next appearance in Rossland Provincial Court on September 17, 2020.

“The charges were approved by a senior Crown Counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer,” said the BCPS. “As this matter is now before the court the BCPS will not be releasing additional information or commenting further at this time.”