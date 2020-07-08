The ALS Society of BC has awarded Selkirk Paving the Exceptional Public Awareness Program Award

It recognizes excellence in fundraising programs over the last year that used innovative ideas to either attain or exceed a fundraising goal.

The Manager of Selkirk Paving, Tony Maida was inspired by people living with ALS, in particular Gord Shannon, who he considers his mentor.

Shannon is the West Kootenay Walk to End ALS coordinator and was diagnosed with ALS in 1997. The Walk to End ALS logo has been painted on the side of a number of concrete trucks drums for many years to increase awareness.

Over $5,000 was raised for the West Kootenay Walk, bringing the 2019 total of Maida and Shannon’s fundraising to $13,335.

Selkirk Paving also hosted an event called Dig with Dad at a local shopping centre, which provided an opportunity for local kids to have a hands on experience with the various machinery owned by the company.

“I have learnt that many people are unaware of ALS and that there is no cure for it,” said Maida. “It is important to spread and share the awareness and information.”

“Please join the movement and donate [towards ALS research] because every dollar raised will have a huge impact on individuals, families and friends that are affected by this disease. The money and time invested would enhance the quality of life while aggressively searching for new treatments and a cure.” Maida added.

Due to COVID-19 and provincial health guidelines, the Annual Volunteer Awards Night held by the ALS Society of BC was replaced with individual presentations facilitated by the Society’s executive director, Wendy Toyer.

About ALS

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects the person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere; typically the person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis. There is no known cause or cure yet, but there is hope through the ALS Society of BC.