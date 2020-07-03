The Castlegar RCMP Detachment is re-opening to the public on Monday July 13, 2020.

With Covid-19 restrictions in mind, police will be resuming their standard business hours Monday to Friday between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (excluding holidays).

Visitors who wish to visit the detachment are asked to adhere to the following guidelines:

only two persons at a time are permitted in the front foyer

upon entry to the foyer follow the directional signs and utilize hand sanitizers

Fingerprinting (Criminal Record Check, Employment, Visa, Pardons, etc) will be every Wednesday(excluding holidays) from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. When attending for fingerprints individuals must bring and wear a mask (surgical or cloth mask) covering their mouth and nose, which will be worn when entering restricted areas

Castlegar RCMP said they anticipate possible delays for services including criminal record checks and fingerprinting.