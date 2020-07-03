Emergency Management BC authorized Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) for major flooding in the Regional District of Central Kootenay from May 18 to June 1, 2020.

This includes all First Nations communities, electoral areas and municipalities.

The RDCK experienced major flooding at the end of May which resulted in a region wide Evacuation Alert and multiple Evacuation Orders being issued. Damage throughout the regional district included washed out roads, culvert blockage, erosion, logjams, and property damage.

Homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, and charitable organizations are eligible for DFA, which can compensate individuals for 80% of eligible claims, after the first $1,000 to a maximum claim of $300,000.

Assistance is only for uninsurable losses and for losses where there is no other program offered by local, provincial, federal or international government or agencies.

DFA is available for essential items only. It provides or reinstates the necessities of life, including help to repair and restore damaged homes, including essential access to a primary residence and to re-establish or maintain the viability of small businesses and working farms. Loss of land or damage to land (except for some farm land) is not eligible for DFA.

For more information about the DFA program and specifics in regards to eligible applicants, eligible losses and the application process go to http://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance. The site provides the DFA Application Form and other helpful information. The deadline for submissions is no later than September 28, 2020.