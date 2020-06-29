The Chief Public Health Officer of Canada said COVID-19 transmission is largely under control across the country.

In an update on Monday, Dr. Theresa Tam said current patterns across the country over the past 14 days show limited to no transmissions in many areas. She said the number of new cases and hospitalizations are declining. However, Tam said there are still some hot spots including Montreal, Toronto, and Windsor-Essex.

She said COVID-19 has not been eliminated and that the country can expect to see some resurgence in cases. Tam noted that quick action will be needed to contain those new outbreaks when they happen.

Dr. Tam added that Canada needs to continue practicing COVID-19 health guidelines. She said if the country relaxes too much or too quickly, cases could rise.