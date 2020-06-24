A woman pinned under her vehicle overnight was rescued after her calls for help were heard.

On June 22, 2020 at 8:45 a.m Kaslo RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle motor vehicle accident west of Ainsworth near Davidson Street.

Emergency crews were called by the resident who heard the woman’s cries while out walking his dog. The injured woman was pinned underneath a grey Kia Forte, which was resting against trees roughly 15 feet down an embankment.

“Investigators have determined that the motorist had attempted to push her own vehicle off the roadway after she ran out of fuel. She lost control of the vehicle while attempting the maneuver on her own, and became trapped. The incident unfolded at approx 8:00 p.m. the night prior.” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the RCMP Southeast District.

O’Donaghey said fire and search and rescue services teamed up to extricate the injured woman as safely as possible. She was then transported to an area hospital for medical treatment by BC Emergency Health Services.

Her journey continued by via airlift to a regional hospital for additional care due to the severity of her injuries. Thankfully, her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

RCMP wish to commend the resident for responding to the victims cries for assistance, stated O’Donaghey. Doing so likely saved the woman’s life.

Kaslo RCMP ask that anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact them at 250-353-2225.