Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer says the “marathon” of the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

In her daily press briefing Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Theresa Tam said she wished she could say we are close to the finish line or even halfway in the fight against the virus, but she says that isn’t the case.

She said the public needs to continue to physical distance, wash their hands, and wear a mask when applicable, as there are still some hot spots for the virus in Canada.

Globally, 60% of new COVID-19 cases are in the Americas, according to public health officials. Dr. Tam said Canada needs to be wary that we don’t become complacent against the virus.