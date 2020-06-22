Teresa Priebe was reported missing to Castlegar RCMP on June 19, 2020.

Her family last saw Priebe on June 17, near Upper Gibson Road, Pass Creek north of Castlegar, B.C.

Police said there is nothing to indicate foul play at this time. Teresa’s family and local police said they are very concerned for her health and well-being as it is out of character for her to be out of contact for so long.

Teresa Priebe is described as:

a Caucasian female;

50 years;

5′ 7″ (170 cm) tall

170 lbs (77 kg)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Teresa is urged to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).