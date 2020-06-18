Public access to Castlegar’s City Hall will begin on June 29th, but it will look a little different.

The City said the health and safety of their employees and community remain their top priority, so physical distancing measures will be in place.

“We are excited to be reopening our doors to the public,” said Chris Barlow, Chief Administrative Officer. “COVID-19 forced us to look at doing business differently and I’m proud we were able to keep providing all service that the public expects from the City during these trying times.”

For the time being, the City strongly encourages locals to do City business online or by phone whenever possible. Information on how access services may be found on the City’s website at castlegar.ca.

There, residents can find details on paying property taxes and applying for the Home Owner Grant online at castlegar.ca/propertytaxes.

Earlier this month after property tax notices were mailed out, the City began scheduling in-person appointments for people who wanted to pay taxes or apply for the Home Owner Grant at City Hall.

Starting June 29th, appointments will not be required.

Residents are asked to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by following the provincial health guidelines and using caution when visiting City facilities by:

staying home if you’re feeling unwell

practicing physical distancing by keeping at least two metres space from others

washing your hands thoroughly

avoiding touching your face

coughing or sneeze into your elbow or tissue

limiting use at busy times and do not create crowds

considering wearing a non-medical mask

For more information on the City of Castlegar’s response to COVID-19, visit castlegar.ca/covid19.