Nakusp RCMP are on the hunt for suspect who vandalized a number of cars, including marked police vehicle.

Now, police are looking to the public to identify said vandal who committed the acts on June 14th at approximately 2:52 a.m. in the area of 5th Street NW in Nakusp BC.

Police describe the suspect as approximately 5 ft 8 in to 6 ft tall. In the captured video he was seen wearing a light coloured hoodie with the hood pulled up over a baseball cap, a pair of light coloured pants and a pair of black shoes with a reflective tab on the back. He was also carrying a light coloured backpack with a black zipper.

It is of great concern to the Nakusp RCMP that a police vehicle was targeted as damage to the vehicle could have resulted in a front line police officer not being able to respond to an emergency call for service from the public, said Cpl. Jaime Moffat.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact the Nakusp RCMP at 250-265-3677.