Canada won’t have a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Canada’s loss came in the first round of voting on Wednesday in a secret ballot of 193 member states of the United Nations General Assembly.

It follows the loss by the former Conservative government of Stephen Harper in 2010. It also follows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s declaration of Canada’s candidacy, after coming to power in 2015.

Needing 128 votes to secure a two-thirds majority, Norway received 130 votes, Ireland received 128, while Canada got 108 votes.

Voting started at 7:00 am MT, with the UN ambassadors being given staggered access to the General Assembly meeting hall in New York City to prevent the spread of COVID-19.