Dr. Bonnie Henry delivering the daily Provincial COVID-19 briefing on June 16, 2020. (Supplied by the Provincial Government of British Columbia)

Across the province, health authorities have confirmed 11 new COVID-19 infections, while 172 cases remain active as of Tuesday, June 16th.

So far, of the 2,756 total cases around B.C., 2,416 people have made a full recovery from the virus.

As well, Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer said that no new deaths have been attributed to the virus on Tuesday, and 167 people have died from COVID-19 to date.

As well, no changes have been reported in the Interior Health region’s case numbers, remaining at 195.

Henry said the ongoing objective of public health authorities will be to keep the number of new cases low, by carefully and slowly moving forward by opening what is safe to open. Closed spaces and places with large groups of people, such as movie theatres, will remain closed for the time being, however.

“We are being thoughtful and measured in our response, and we’re adapting as we go. It is a gradual transition and we are slowly turning on the dimmer switch as we learn to adapt at each of the stages that we’re going through,” said Henry.

Personal measures, such as physical distancing and frequent handwashing will remain through the pandemic.