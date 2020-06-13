The British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) season will not begin its regular season any sooner than January of next year.

It’s a move the BCIHL says is to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes.

The Selkirk College Saints and other teams within the league decided that safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic require an approach that protects players and team personnel.

“We are working closely with BC Hockey, our member institutions, our home arenas and our travel partners to ensure we return to action safely when the current restrictions are lifted,” said BCIHL President Chris Munshaw. “We now know that these restrictions will prevent us from starting on time for the Fall Semester. With concerns over the health, safety and academic success of our student-athletes, each of our member teams agreed that January 15 is the earliest opportunity to kick off the regular season.”

At last week’s annual general meeting, the BCIHL membership approved a tentative 12-game regular season schedule, as well as a modified playoff structure.

To keep players warmed up and active, BCIHL teams will be permitted to explore exhibition game opportunities for the Fall Semester. However, they will have to stay within the boundaries of their institution, facility, and BC Hockey and Hockey Canada Return to Play protocols.

Saints’ Head Coach Dave Hnatiuk says the decision to postpone play stings, but he does agree a delay of formal league play was necessary.

“It’s a relief to be able to give our student-athletes an answer about what is going to happen in the first semester,” says Hnatiuk. “We now have some direction and we can adjust our plan for between now and January. This will provide us an opportunity to have more extensive off-ice training throughout the Fall Semester as it safely allows. We will get on the ice as much as we can, the workouts will continue and we can build towards the time when we can actually compete in league play.”

The Saints were ready to march into the playoffs against the Trinity Western University Spartans just prior to sudden cancellation due to COVID-19 on March 12.

Since then, Hnatiuk’s been recruiting players for the upcoming season as well as engaging existing and returning players.

“It’s mixed emotions for the players,” he says. “With seasons cancelled in March for all leagues, it was disappointing. But having a plan moving forward, we can start to get back into the hockey lifestyle. We all miss being on the ice and being together… these guys play hockey with passion and they can’t wait to get back at it.”

While training for the intended start of the season in January, Selkirk College says, “Student-athletes in all academic programs will have a chance to continue on educational pathways and actively participate in communities where provincial guidelines allow.”

Selkirk College is currently finalizing its Fall 2020 academic plan that will provide in-person delivery of programs where possible and online where necessary.

