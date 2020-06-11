Environment Canada is reporting favourable conditions for a potentially dangerous thunderstorm in the Kootenay Lake and West Kootenay areas on Thursday evening.

The forecast calls for a heavy storm that can impact the area, and Environment Canada said it may be capable of producing strong winds, large hail, and torrential rain.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Forecasts said the storm may develop south of the U.S./Canada border Thursday afternoon before moving north later in the day or into the evening.