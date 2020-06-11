It’s a return to the friendly skies for Air Transat.

The Montreal-based tour company that owns Air Transat says it plans to resume flights and tour operations starting on July 23rd after grounding its aircraft earlier this year due to the pandemic and resulting border closures.

They said it will be a gradual resumption of operations with plans for 23 international routes over the summer as well as some domestic operations.

Transat, which is in the process of being acquired by Air Canada, suspended all of its flights since April 1st.

Air Transat said it won’t be issuing refunds for flights cancelled due to the pandemic because it was the result of exceptional circumstances. They said those who had flights cancelled will receive a credit for the value of their flight or package, applicable to your next trip with Transat.