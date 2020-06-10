A police officer in Trail suffered minor bite wounds just before the weekend.

Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP responded to a call of an assault in progress on Primrose Street on Friday June 5, 2020 just after 10:00 a.m.

Police describe the initial incident as isolated in nature, wherein it involved a man and a woman who knew each other well. Investigators say the woman involved allegedly physically assaulted the man, who then called police for assistance.

“The 34-year-old woman, who was under the influence of an intoxicant, was taken into police custody and held until sober. While in police custody the woman allegedly bit an officer, who sustained a minor injury to his arm,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in Tuesday’s release.

The woman is expected to make her first appearance in Rossland Provincial Court on August 13, facing potential assault related charges.