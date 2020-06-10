Both Nelson RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the circumstances surrounding the “sudden death” a man found inside a cabin on the south shores of Kootenay Lake’s West Arm.

RCMP received a report around 1:00 pm on Monday, June 8th that a deceased man was found in the area. Police said the body was found on the south side of Kootenay Lake inside a cabin.

“According to an area resident, an unknown man had knocked on his cabin door and alerted him to the grim discovery he made in a neighbouring cabin. The man, who was unfamiliar to the complainant, departed the area on foot,” said Nelson RCMP. “The resident was alarmed by the discovery, called for emergency assistance and left the area to ensure his own personal safety.”

RCMP officers attended to the remote location by use of a police boat. Investigators positively identified the deceased man to be in his 50’s after locating the body. Police said additional resources were deployed into the area to locate the unknown man who made the initial discovery, launching their full investigation. Nelson RCMP said they located the individual walking along train tracks in the area.

Although investigators do not believe criminality was involved in the man’s sudden death, a full determination has yet to be made, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District. Investigators believe that although the now identified man had used a canoe to reach the south shore, and allegedly unlawfully gained entry into the deceased’s dwelling, he was not responsible for the death of the deceased.

The BC Coroners Services was notified by RCMP and has since attended to the scene and is investigating the circumstances around the man’s death.

“The Coroners Service’s fact-finding investigation will look to determine who died and how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death,” said RCMP.

Police said the man’s name will not be released in respect to the deceased’s privacy.

Both the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service said they have no further information to provide at this time.