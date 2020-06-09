NewsSports Trail Smoke Eaters and Logan Terness announce goalie mask design contest SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Monday, Jun. 8th, 2020 (submitted by Benjamin Phillips) *Submitted by Benjamin Phillips | Broadcaster for the Trail Smoke Eaters* Get your colouring pencils sharpened and your creative juices flowing for the Logan Terness mask design contest. Starting [June 8, 2020], in a one of a kind contest, you will have a chance to put forward a design that could be used on Logan’s mask for the 2020/21 season. The BCHL’s Rookie of the Year wants the great fans of Trail who supported him and the team to have a say in how his mask will look this season. Click on the link for contest details, a mask template and how to submit your design! https://www.mykootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Logan-Terness-Mask-Design-Contest.mp4 The Smoke Eaters and Logan Terness are excited to see what you come up with to make this the best mask in the BCHL!