*Submitted by Benjamin Phillips | Broadcaster for the Trail Smoke Eaters*

Get your colouring pencils sharpened and your creative juices flowing for the Logan Terness mask design contest.

Starting [June 8, 2020], in a one of a kind contest, you will have a chance to put forward a design that could be used on Logan’s mask for the 2020/21 season. The BCHL’s Rookie of the Year wants the great fans of Trail who supported him and the team to have a say in how his mask will look this season.

Click on the link for contest details, a mask template and how to submit your design!

The Smoke Eaters and Logan Terness are excited to see what you come up with to make this the best mask in the BCHL!