2020 Property Tax Notices are being sent out to Castlegar residents this week.

For struggling households during the COVID-19 pandemic who may need more time to pay, the City has responded by delaying property tax penalties of 10% until October 1, 2020.

The City says this opportunity is available to all residential and commercial taxpayers who are unable to make their payment on the July 2, 2020 due date, but strongly encourages residents to pay their taxes on time if they are in a position to do so. According to the city, on-time property tax payments will help maintain a solid financial position so it does not have to borrow to maintain essential services.

With that, homeowners are still encouraged to apply for their Home Owner Grant to ensure that the reduction is reflected on their account owed and paid.

“We are asking residents to take advantage of the online options this year to support physical distancing and ensure the safety of our community,” said Director of Finance, Ola Oladele. “You can complete the entire process online by claiming your Home Owner Grant at castlegar.ca/HOG and paying property taxes through your financial institution’s online bill payments option.”

The City says they are also working on a credit card payment solution which should be available later this month.

City Hall closed to the public as a result of COVID-19, but for those not comfortable with using an online system, the City is providing the following options:

Pay in-person – by appointment only – call 250.365.7227 to book an appointment at City Hall to pay by cash, cheque (payable to the City of Castlegar) or Interac or apply for the Home Owner Grant. Mail – to City of Castlegar, 460 Columbia Ave., Castlegar, BC V1N 1G7. 24 hour dropbox – at City Hall.

“The 2020 Property Tax Notices will have the detailed information residents need,” The City said in Monday’s release. “This year, the Notices include a People’s Choice ballot for Castlegar’s Sculpturewalk which is uniquely positioned to bring the community together while staying physically apart.