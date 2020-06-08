According to the B.C. Government, over 157,000 students between kindergarten and Grade 12 returned to classrooms last week.

Representing nearly 30% of the total student population in British Columbia, the students returned to in-class instruction last week under new health and safety guidelines.

“The opportunity for part-time in-class instruction between teachers, support staff and students has been welcomed by families who have exercised that choice,” said Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Education.

“B.C. is fortunate to be in a position where we can welcome students and staff back to schools in greater numbers under the guidance of public health experts who have put in stringent and thorough health and safety measures that make it safe to do so.”

As of June 1st, all students from kindergarten to Grade 5 had the choice to attend school half-time, while students from Grade 6 to Grade 12 are attending just one day a week. The B.C. Government said school density is limited to 50% for kindergarten to Grade 5 and 20% for Grade 6 to Grade 12. Any students that are children to essential service workers, or need additional supports are still welcome full-time this month.

“We value the collaborative approach with school districts, education unions, principals and vice-principals, parent organizations and WorkSafeBC all working together to keep schools safe for students and staff, now and into the future,” added Fleming.

“The stories from students who attended school last week are overwhelmingly positive with expressions of joy at being able to see friends and teachers,” said Stephanie Higginson, President of the B.C. School Trustees Association. “Staff have worked hard to implement health and safety protocols in every school. Parents and students can be confident that districts are following the best public health advice to ensure a safe learning environment for everyone.”

The B.C. Government said all school districts have health and safety plans that are publicly available to reinforce the guidelines outlined by the Ministry of Education, WorkSafeBC, and B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer.

Any parents that have second thoughts on their child returning to in-class learning are asked to reach out to their specific school as soon as possible so they can best accommodate the student.