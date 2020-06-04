The Trail Smoke Eaters have signed Quinn Disher for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

Disher hails from Fort St. John and hopes to continue his success and development after three seasons in the Okanagan Hockey Academy (OHA), scoring a total of 125 points.

“Quinn is a strong and skilled power forward that will compliment our current group of players up front. He has a heavy shot and a quick release, protects the puck well and puts himself into position to create quality scoring chances. After meeting with Quinn and his family we felt he would be a great addition to our team and look forward to having him play for us in the 2020/21 season,” AGM Jeff Urekar told Broadcaster for the Trail Smoke Eaters Benjamin Phillips.

His most recent team, the OHA Red Prep team, is the very same organization fellow Smoke Eater Jaden Senkoe played on. With the OHA Red Prep team, Disher tallied 18 goals and 24 assists in 36 games.

“I’m honoured to be part of such a great organization,” said Disher. “The staff have been so helpful and welcoming. After viewing the rink and facilities as well as travelling through the town and seeing the history that Trail has and how tight the team is with the community I know that it will be a great place for me to continue my hockey career and develop as a player.”

The Trail Smoke Eaters say they look forward to seeing him don the historic Smoke Eaters crest in the fall.