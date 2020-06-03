Broadwater Rd. in Robson, just west of Castlegar is to remain closed until June 5,2020 while the Hugh Keenleyside Dam will be closed Wednesday June 3 between 2:00 pm – 10:00 pm for maintenance wait times for residents requiring access during this time will be 90 minutes.

The RDCK said that due to flooding, specifically from a blocked culvert, Broadwater Rd. residents were evacuated over the weekend and have since returned home.

The road was washed out and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) is on hand to assess the damage and provide repairs. The dam will remain open for emergency traffic and essential travel only, with no access for campers and boaters to Syringa Park.

For more updates stay tuned to the RDCK website.