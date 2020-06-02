The 21-year-old man who suffered non-life threatening stab wounds is expected to make a full recovery after a ghastly attack on May 29, 2020.

On Friday at approximately 1:44 p.m, a 30-year-old male suspect stabbed a Montrose Gas Station employee and then fled the scene.

Police were able to quickly find the suspect after they say the public made the right call.

“The RCMP would like to thank everyone who assisted the victim at the scene and commend them for not pursuing the suspect following the attack. Contacting the RCMP immediately was the most prudent course of action,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “As a result, the RCMP were able to quickly respond to the incident, start its investigation and locate the suspect.”

According to police, they found the suspect deceased from an apparent self-inflicted wound in the backyard of a vacant Montrose residence only 15 minutes after the initial incident.

Police say the deceased suspect was known to the RCMP, however, not to the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment. He had been visiting the area for approximately two weeks before the attack.