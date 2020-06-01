Dr. Bonnie Henry delivering the daily Provincial COVID-19 briefing on June 1, 2020. (Supplied by the Provincial Government of British Columbia)

Over the weekend, B.C. health authorities have reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, totalling 2,597 as of Monday, June 1st.

Nine cases have been confirmed between Saturday and Sunday, and an additional 15 tests returned positive for the virus between Sunday and Monday.

According to Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, 224 cases remain active, and 2,207 people or 85% of the total cases in B.C. have fully recovered.

As well, one more death has been attributed to COVID-19 in the Fraser Health area. So far, 165 British Columbians have died due to the virus.

The Interior Health region has not made any change in recent days, staying at 195 active cases.

Henry commented on June 1st being the beginning of Senior’s Week, and the importance of taking care of the vulnerable population.

“Our elders and seniors are vital to the wellbeing of our communities. They are the keepers of our history, and in many cases, our culture and language. Let’s take the time this week to honour our seniors by doing all that we can to care for and protect them,” said Henry.

As well, June 1st marks the reopening of schools around B.C. to limited classes for students, as well, B.C. parks are open to camping for British Columbians, and public transit is fully operation, with restrictions in place.

“I have confidence that we will continue to monitor carefully and support our school communities around the province, and public health teams are ready to jump in, should we need to,” said Henry. “The start of the camping season means that we can expand our time outdoors to include the many nearby B.C. camping locations.”

Henry urges B.C. residents to remain cautious no matter what actions you are taking and use masks on public transit, maintain physical distancing while outdoors and only send children to school if you feel comfortable with it.