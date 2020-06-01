*Submitted by the RDCK*

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has issued an evacuation order for Salmo/Ymir in electoral Area ‘G’. The rest of the entire RDCK region, with the exception of Castlegar and Nelson, remains under evacuation alert which was issued Saturday evening. Evacuation orders have also been issued for Crawford Creek, Duhamel Creek, and Broadwater Road.

The evacuation order has been issued for the following:

Salmo River Drainage, Ymir

Click here to view map

Residents and visitors are required to leave the affected area immediately and check into the Best Western, 1001 Rossland Ave, Trail, BC V1R 3N7. Due to COVID-19 we ask everyone to do their best to practice physical distancing and wash or sanitize their hands regularly.

Access to the evacuation order area is being controlled. You will not be permitted to return to your home during an evacuation order unless it is safe to do so and you have been given the permission of local officials and emergency personnel.

Check in with reception at the Best Western, Trail and let them know you are under Evacuation Order. Short-term assistance for immediate needs of food, shelter, clothing and emotional support is provided by Emergency Social Services volunteers through this centre. Volunteers will be able to help you find an alternate place to stay if needed.

This reception centre/hotel may not be able to accommodate your pets, so make sure you have prepared your pets by having appropriate cages, food and food/water/bowls, and ensure they are wearing identification. You may wish to arrange to have your pets cared for by family or friends.

Everyone is advised to stay away from riverbanks and fast-flowing water.

For the full release including the list of affected addresses, follow this link.