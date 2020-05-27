The B.C. RCMP Online Crime Reporting tool was officially launched Wednesday May 20, 2020.

It is now ready to serve residents of Castlegar and the surrounding area via this link.

This tool will allow the general public to report non-emergency crimes online through the detachment website, with the goal of freeing up time for frontline personnel, including both police dispatchers and police officers, to respond to more serious crimes or emergencies, stated Sgt. Monty Taylor, Detachment Commander for the Castlegar RCMP.

Police describe the online reporting platform as a tool which enables the general public to report ‘non-emergency situations, mostly property related crimes that are not in progress, or require no further follow-up by a police officer’.

As Castlegar was next in line to launch the new system, the B.C. RCMP will continue to launch on-line crime reporting websites in communities across the province.

This online system exemplifies our efforts to actively modernize our police operations here in Castlegar and keep up with technological advances, Sgt. Taylor added. It will also allow our frontline personnel to focus on other essential core duties.

Each version of the OCRe tool will serve a separate footprint depending on the RCMP Detachment area. In this case, it includes the City of Castlegar, Robson, Ootischenia, Blueberry, Thrums, Raspberry, Deer Park, Glade, Tarrys and Renata.

User in the above communities will also be required to have a valid email address and may access the OCRe by using their computers, smart phones or tablets to report a crime.

However, the following criteria must be met:

Your report will NOT require a follow up by a police officer; and You have no witness nor suspect, unless it’s a driving complaint; You have lost something that costs less than $5,000; and/or Someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5,000; and/or Someone has vandalized your property or car and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair it; and There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or licence plate validation decals;

Click here visit the Castlegar RCMP Online Crime Reporting tool.