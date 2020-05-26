Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP were called to the scene of a violent break and enter in progress at 11:38 p.m. on May 22, 2020.

Once police arrived at the Reservoir Road residence in Trail, they were told of two unknown suspects who had forced their way inside, and proceeded to allegedly assault the three occupants.

A suspect was reportedly brandishing a baseball bat while the other was armed with a baton. both were wearing black masks.

Our investigators believe this was targeted incident and not random in nature, stated Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in Monday’s release. The suspects reportedly fled the area in an unknown vehicle prior to police arrival at the scene.

Police report that the occupants sustained non-life threatening injuries from the attack.

“In an effort to advance the still ongoing criminal investigation, RCMP is asking witnesses, or anyone with any information regarding this incident to immediately come forward,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “No piece of information is too small.”

The 20 to 30 year old male suspects are both described as Caucasian, approximately 5’6 to 6’0 tall, with medium to heavy builds, weighing approximately 200 lbs. Both wore black hooded sweatshirts, jeans and black masks over their faces.

If you witnessed the alleged home invasion during the late morning hours of Friday May 22, 2020 and have not yet spoken to police, you are urged to call the Trail and Greater District RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) at 250-364-2566. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.